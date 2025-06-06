Indices rebound in volatile session; Rate cut hope boosts sentiment

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the second day on the trot on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign capital inflows. Besides, expectations of another interest rate cut in the RBI policy on Friday supported market sentiment, traders said.

After gaining over 900 points in the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex succumbed to profit booking to close 443.79 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 81,442.04. During the day, it jumped 912.88 points or 1.12 per cent to 81,911.13. As many as 2,257 stocks advanced while 1,725 declined and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE. The NSE Nifty rose 130.70 points or 0.53 per cent to 24,750.90. “Though profit-booking remains evident at higher levels, the benchmark indices are attempting to recover their momentum amid consolidation. With a weakening dollar index and volatile US bond yields, FIIs are turning net buyers again after the recent selloffs in anticipation of final trade negotiations. “Despite global uncertainty, strong indicators of economic and corporate earnings growth are encouraging investors to adopt a buy-on-dip strategy. Moreover, markets are attentively awaiting upcoming central bank decisions, with a 25-bps rate cut anticipated from both the ECB and RBI,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Eternal was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.50 per cent, followed by Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were also among the winners. In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

“Markets witnessed volatility on the weekly expiry day but managed to close in the green. A lack of strong cues from global markets led to a flat start for the Nifty, followed by a swift recovery in the first half. However, profit-taking in the latter half significantly trimmed the gains...,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday, as they bought equities worth Rs 1,076.18 crore, according to exchange data.