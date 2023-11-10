IndiGo announces codeshare extension with Qantas

New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday announced extension of its codeshare agreement with Australian flag carrier Qantas.

Under this agreement, IndiGo customers will now be able to access four new destinations in Australia -- Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane, an airline spokesperson said.

It will start with Melbourne, after which Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will go online in the coming weeks.

“With the new codeshare routes, IndiGo customers can now fly to Singapore and connect seamlessly to Qantas’ flights between Singapore and Melbourne. This partnership signifies the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries, as a part of Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement,” said the spokesperson.

In 2022, Qantas and IndiGo had finalised a codeshare partnership enabling the Australian carrier's customers flying on non-stop flights between the two nations to connect to 21 destinations in India on IndiGo.

Speaking on the partnership, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said: “We are excited to introduce these new connecting flights to Australia, in partnership with Qantas, connecting on IndiGo’s flights from India to Singapore. The two airlines are the market leaders in their respective countries and this agreement will strengthen the bond between the two countries.

"For IndiGo, placing its code on another airline and connecting over a mid-point (Singapore) is only the second one of its kind. With this we are now enabling the vast IndiGo network to connect with Qantas’ unmatched reach, we create more opportunities for trade and tourism between both nations.

"With the thriving growth of the Indian aviation industry, this agreement will also enhance our international connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our customers across our wide network."