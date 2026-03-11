IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns

New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers put in his papers on Tuesday, three months after the country's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions.

The airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia would in the interim assume management until such time that the company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, a release said on Tuesday.

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company's Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers," InterGlobe Aviation's Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said.

InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo.