  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Indigo, India’s 1st airline in Rs1-trn mcap club

Indigo, India’s 1st airline in Rs1-trn mcap club
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reached Rs1 lakh crore mark on Wednesday and became the first airline to...

New Delhi: The market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reached Rs1 lakh crore mark on Wednesday and became the first airline to achieve this milestone. On Wednesday, the stock rallied 3.55 per cent to settle at Rs2,619.85 apiece on the BSE. In intra-day trade, shares of the company jumped 4.12 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs2,634.25. On the NSE, shares of the company climbed 3.61 per cent to end at Rs2,621.10 per piece.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X