Indigo, India’s 1st airline in Rs1-trn mcap club
New Delhi: The market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reached Rs1 lakh crore mark on Wednesday and became the first airline to achieve this milestone. On Wednesday, the stock rallied 3.55 per cent to settle at Rs2,619.85 apiece on the BSE. In intra-day trade, shares of the company jumped 4.12 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs2,634.25. On the NSE, shares of the company climbed 3.61 per cent to end at Rs2,621.10 per piece.
