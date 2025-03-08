IndiGo now 2nd fastest growing airline globally

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has emerged as the world’s second fastest-growing airline in terms of seat capacity, which increased by 10.1 per cent year-on-year to over 134.9 million seats in 2024.

India’s largest airline has been ranked next only to Qatar Airways, which clocked a 10.4 per cent growth in seat capacity over the previous year, according to the latest data from the Official Airline Guide (OAG). IndiGo has also been ranked as the fastest-growing airline in the world in terms of flight frequency growth at 9.7 per cent year-on-year in 2024. The airline recorded a flight frequency of 749,156 for the year, the figures show. OAG has also recorded that IndiGo holds one of the world’s largest aircraft orders, with over 900 aircraft on order and has the largest recipient of 58 new Airbus aircraft during 2024. However, it also states that the airline does have a large proportion (approximately 80 aircraft) inactive with MRO-related supply chain issues.