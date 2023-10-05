IndiGo recommences Delhi-Hong Kong flight

New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday recommenced direct flights between Delhi and Hong Kong after the services were temporarily halted in early 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an airline official said.

"This reinstatement aims to strengthen strategic ties, capitalising on the rich socio-cultural diversity between one of South Asia's largest economies and a vital business and travel hub in the Asia-Pacific region,” an airline spokesperson said.

“These flights will serve both business and leisure travellers during the upcoming winter schedule, providing enhanced flight options and a seamless travel experience,” said the official.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, said: “In line with our strategy to enhance global connectivity and accessibility, we are excited to reintroduce flights from Delhi to Hong Kong, one of the world's most significant financial centres and commercial ports.”

“As the travel landscape evolves, we foresee a growing demand for varied international travel options. This reinstated route caters to such demand, offering travellers an increased accessibility to Hong Kong, and beyond.

"IndiGo is committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive 6E network."