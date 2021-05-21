IndiGo selects CFM’s LEAP-1A Engine to power 310 aircrafts 

IndiGo on Friday, May 21, 2021, said that it has selected CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft.

In a regulatory filing at BSE, the company said, "This agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement."

In 2019, IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines and signed a long-term service agreement for engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft. This new agreement, therefore, secures the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service agreements for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft.

The airline is currently operating seven A320neo and 15 A321neo with LEAP-1A engines. This agreement will secure LEAP-1A engines and service agreements for itsA320neo family aircraft to be delivered from 2023 onwards.

"This is a pivotal milestone that reflects our long-standing commitment to rapidly strengthen our network both domestically and internationally. This expansion will serve as a catalyst to boost India's economic growth and the mobility of its people. India's aviation sector is poised to grow from strength to strength, and we will continue on our mission of building a world-class transportation network. We are here to deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle-free experience to all our customers." said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A321 XLR aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo. "The introduction of the CFM LEAP engines in our fleet will allow us to maintain our strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability," he added.

"We are incredibly honoured by IndiGo's renewed trust in CFM," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We are fully committed to helping IndiGo optimize its operations by providing them with the industry-leading asset utilization, fuel efficiency, and overall cost of ownership," he added.

"We are proud to expand our relationship with IndiGo and play a key role in their continuous growth," said Philippe Couteaux, vice president of Sales & Marketing of CFM parent company, Safran Aircraft Engines. "We take IndiGo's trust as a great responsibility to keep supporting their fleet with the high-level CFM standards," he added.

The LEAP engine, which has logged more than 10 million engine flight hours in less than five years of commercial service, continues to set new industry standards for asset utilization, while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 15 per cent while maintaining the highest reliability rates in this thrust class.