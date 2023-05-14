  • Menu
Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day

Anand Mahindra shared a wonderful throwback pic on Mothers Day.
Anand Mahindra shared a wonderful throwback pic on Mother's Day.

  • With a vintage photo of his mother Indira, industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the trending.
  • Over 206k people have viewed the post, and there have been many comments.

In honour of Mother's Day 2023, people have inundated social media sites with cute photos of their mothers. Most of the population had entered into the trend and had shared their bond and connection. With a vintage photo of his mother Indira, industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the trending. Mahindra's tweet was oozing with nostalgia, and internet users flocked to it in droves.

The image, which was posted on Twitter, shows Indira Mahindra seated next to a young Anand Mahindra at a shareholder meeting for the business. Here is the photo he found and shared:


While posting the photo, he mentioned that on every mother's day, he used to search pictures of his mother. He stated that this photo was captured during theAnnual Shareholders’ Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which his father was chairing. Along with the caption, he thanked his mother fir taking him there too!
Over 206k people have viewed the post, and there have been many comments. People praised the sentimental images and sent Mahindra their best wishes for the momentous event. Many people said they also missed their mums in their comments.

