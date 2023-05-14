Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
Highlights
- With a vintage photo of his mother Indira, industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the trending.
- Over 206k people have viewed the post, and there have been many comments.
In honour of Mother's Day 2023, people have inundated social media sites with cute photos of their mothers. Most of the population had entered into the trend and had shared their bond and connection. With a vintage photo of his mother Indira, industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the trending. Mahindra's tweet was oozing with nostalgia, and internet users flocked to it in droves.
The image, which was posted on Twitter, shows Indira Mahindra seated next to a young Anand Mahindra at a shareholder meeting for the business. Here is the photo he found and shared:
While posting the photo, he mentioned that on every mother's day, he used to search pictures of his mother. He stated that this photo was captured during theAnnual Shareholders’ Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which his father was chairing. Along with the caption, he thanked his mother fir taking him there too!
Over 206k people have viewed the post, and there have been many comments. People praised the sentimental images and sent Mahindra their best wishes for the momentous event. Many people said they also missed their mums in their comments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS