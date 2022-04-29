Infinix set to launch SMART 6 device

Hyderabad: Taking its mass-favourite SMART series to another level, Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Group, is geared up to unveil yet another pocket-friendly smartphone, SMART 6. The device comes with the highest storage, bigger & brighter screen, a fingerprint sensor, and several other category-first cutting-edge features.

For the first time in the industry, a smartphone will come with an antibacterial back panel to reduce the spread of diseases and other bacterial among its users. To be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 6 at just Rs 7,499. SMART 6 will come in four colour variants.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, "True to Infinix's philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of value-driven innovation with the new SMART 6. Having received an overwhelming response on our previous device from our most successful SMART series, we designed the latest device keeping in mind the evolving consumer needs.