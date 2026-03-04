Infosys, Intel partner to step up enterprise AI adoption

New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced an expanded strategic collaboration with chip giant Intel to help global enterprises transition from artificial intelligence (AI) pilots to full-scale production.

The collaboration integrates 'Infosys Topaz Fabric' -- a purpose-built agentic services suite -- with Intel's high-performance compute platforms, including Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi AI accelerators, and Intel AI PCs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership aims to provide "right-sized" AI architectures that balance performance, security, and total cost of ownership. This will focus on mission-critical use cases such as IT operations, developer productivity, and automation workflows across various industries.

"Our collaboration with Intel reflects Infosys' commitment to embedding AI deeply and responsibly across enterprise operations. By bringing together Intel's compute leadership and the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, we are enabling enterprises to unlock AI value at scale -- securely, cost-effectively, and with clear business impact.

"This aims to help our clients institutionalise AI at the core of their operations and transform their AI journey," Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

The combined solution is designed to support advanced AI agents that can access enterprise data and coordinate tasks with appropriate controls, making it easier to run AI securely across regulated environments.

Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Intel, said the partnership would bring the power of Intel's AI hardware ecosystem to enterprises globally.