Infusion Nursing Society Hosts 12th Annual Conference at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad

The Infusion Nursing Society (INS) hosted its distinguished 12th Annual Conference at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad on the theme of Unleashing Power of Infusion, Nursing for Sustainable Healthcare was a momentous occasion that united healthcare professionals and experts to explore the latest advancements, best practices, and innovations in the realm of infusion therapy and nursing care.

The event was honored by the presence of Dr. Dilipkumar, a luminary in the healthcare field, who delivered an inspiring keynote address. His powerful words underscored the pivotal role of infusion nurses in safeguarding patient safety and enhancing clinical outcomes. Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, commending the INS for its unwavering commitment to professional development and the advancement of infusion therapy excellence.

The conference was impeccably orchestrated by Col. Binu Sharma, President of INS India, alongside the chairperson of INSCON 2024 is Dr. Jothi Clara Michael, and Dr. Amar Biradar, as Co-chair and Ms. Saino Thomas, GC and INS Chapter Head for Telangana. Their leadership was instrumental in the creation of this exceptional gathering. Dr. Lingaiah, DMS of Yashoda Group of Hospitals, the Chief Guest for Validictory, his meticulous efforts also been pivotal in ensuring every detail was thoughtfully addressed, from the micro to the macro, contributing to the event's resounding success.

The preconference was packed with Skillathones on Important Demonstrations and hands on learning to 340 Students & Staff. Communication skills was an unique emphasize during the skillathone. A special leadership Skillathone was initiated for the first time benefiting 33 middle level managers. The conference featured an engaging array of panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and scientific sessions, all designed to equip delegates with the latest techniques and knowledge in infusion nursing. This conference provided platforms to exhibit various talents through the competitions as the BD mastermind Quiz, Paper presentations, Elocutions, Video competition, E-Posters and Quality Improvement Projects from across the country.1200 plus attendees from across the nation participated, making the event a resounding triumph. Recognitions included Lifetime achievement Award to Dr. T. Dileep Kumar, Rising STAR and Patient Safety Award powered by 3M. Iconic initiative of INS ICON Award were presented.

Through initiatives such as this, the INS remains steadfast in its mission to promote best practices, create strategies to minimize waste , have sustainable goals and uphold the highest standards in infusion therapy, thereby fortifying the healthcare community’s capacity to deliver unparalleled patient care.











