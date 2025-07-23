Innomotics India launches CSR program to support aspiring children

Mumbai: Innomotics India Pvt. Ltd., part of the German-based Innomotics GmbH, a globally leading supplier of electric motors and large drive systems, recently launched their CSR Program in India. The program was developed on the framework of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and focuses on the key pillars of Education and Sustainability. The goal is to support economically disadvantaged communities by enabling children to have access to quality education, health and care.

The core of the education program is the creation of the Innomotics INGenius Scholarship Program. This scholarship program serves as a gateway for exceptional students to embark on a journey of knowledge and skill development in the fields of engineering and technology. The INGenius program covers the tuition, accommodation, and essential academic expenses like books, internet as well as stationery items of selected students based on their academic achievements in the 10th and 12th standards, their aspirations and social backgrounds.

With 12 children selected for this fiscal year, the scholarship program also includes internships, soft skills training and equipping students with the necessary tools to thrive in their future careers. As part of its education initiative, Innomotics also provides support to government-funded schools, focusing on infrastructure development and vocational training.

The social pillar has partnered with two non-profit organisations – Sangopita – A Shelter for Care and Desire Society – Caring for Special Children. Sangopita supports children who are physically, mentally and sensory impaired and many of them are autistic. The children need a lifetime of care. Desire Society supports children with an objective of health development and the well-being of children living with HIV/AIDS (CLHAs). Over 120 children are part of the NGO’s programs. Apart from financial aid, Innomotics India's CSR initiative supports these children by career counselling, preparing for exams, teaching and hosting special events. One such special event was the visit to the Nehru Science Planetarium.