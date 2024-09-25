Inorbit Malls Unveils The Game Palacio: HBridge to Luxury

Inorbit Malls, a pioneer in the shopping centre space and Hyderabad’s ultimate ‘Bridge to Luxury,’ is excited to announce the grand opening of The Game Palacio. Located on Level 5 of the mall with an expanse of over 26,146 sq ft, this cutting-edge entertainment hub marks the first of its kind in Hyderabad and promises to redefine leisure and entertainment in the city.

Awarded the most luxurious gaming centre by BCM awards in the Amusement Expo Las Vegas, 2024, The Game Palacio is a leading name in the immersive entertainment space and offers a blend of gourmet dining, boutique bowling, a state-of-the-art gaming arcade, and a chic lounge, catering to every aspect of modern leisure that adds to the mall’s endeavour to provide elevated experiences for families, friends, and individuals alike.

Patrons can now visit the mall and discover Game Palacio's luxurious offerings such as a 4-lane bowling alley, arcade games, VR experiences, trampoline fun, top-notch games like Asphalt Legends, Fast and Furious and a lot more.

Rohit Gopalani, SVP & Head – Leasing, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Inorbit Malls said, “We are thrilled to bring one of India’s best arcade experiences to Hyderabad through The Game Palacio, which is the first of its kind in the entire region! This launch embodies our constant endeavour to bring newer experiences for our patrons and signifies a new era in leisure, combining world-class amenities and experiences under one roof.”

Prasuk Jain, Founder of Snow World Entertainment said, “Opening the 7th Game Palacio represents a milestone in creating a premier entertainment destination. Our goal is to provide guests with a luxurious and exhilarating gaming experience, blending world-class service, cutting edge technology, and unmatched hospitality. We are excited to welcome everyone to a place where adventure and dining comes together seamlessly”

The opening of The Game Palacio represents a significant milestone for Inorbit Malls, enhancing its reputation as a leading destination for high-end shopping and entertainment in Hyderabad.















































