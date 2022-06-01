Interior designing show from June 3 to 5

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Regional Chapter of IIID (Institute of Indian Interior Designers), is hosting the fourth edition of its flagship event "IIID Showcase Insider X 2022," with the theme Telangana Art and Craft, from the June 3 to 5 at Hitex Exhibition Centre here.

The showcase is laying special thrust on familiarising the design community on the options available from our country's vast, rich and traditional artifacts and crafts, to suitably replace currently imported expensive options.

The last two years saw a slowdown in the interior designing business across the country, but Hyderabad beat that negative sentiment by showing a growth of 12 per cent to 15 per cent in the last two years, the Chairperson of IIID HRC Manoj Wahi observed.

This Showcase is an attempt to reach out to all the Designers and is the biggest event in this category held in the combined Telugu states.