Introducing Galaxy Z TriFold: The Shape of What’s Next in Mobile Innovation

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Galaxy Z TriFold, further expanding Samsung’s leadership in new form factors for the mobile AI era. Built on a decade of foldable category innovation, Galaxy Z TriFold showcases engineering mastery with its most advanced foldable technologies optimized for the unique demands of a multi-folding design. Its slim profile ensures the portability of a premium phone that provides ultra performance and, when unfolded twice, it reveals an immersive 10-inch display that elevates productivity and cinematic viewing — offering a best-in-class mobile experience never before seen in any other form factor.

“Samsung’s relentless pursuit of new possibilities continues to shape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry’s longest-standing challenges — delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance and productivity all in one device. Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what’s possible for mobile work, creativity and connection.”­­

Shaping the Future With Decades of Mobile Expertise

Samsung has long led the mobile industry, pioneering new categories and experiences such as large screen devices, foldable form factors and the use of AI on a mobile device, with each of these innovations created with the user in mind. Backed by state-of-the-art R&D, end-to-end manufacturing and rigorous quality control, Galaxy Z TriFold showcases how Samsung continues to set new benchmarks for a phone that maximizes output while remaining portable.

In Samsung’s research and design process, innovation is driven by understanding how people use devices. The company’s decade-long experience in foldable category innovation inspired Galaxy Z TriFold’s unique multi-folding form factor, which uses an inward-folding design to protect the main display. The folding mechanism has been precisely engineered for easy opening and closing, with an auto-alarm alerting the user of incorrect folding through a series of on-screen alerts and vibrations. Every detail is crafted with precision and purpose to deliver an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

Measuring just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point, Galaxy Z TriFold delivers flagship-level performance powered by the customized Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 200 MP camera and the biggest battery Samsung has ever had in a foldable phone. The 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system has been placed in each of 3 panels of the device for balanced power delivery and all-day endurance. Combined with 45 W super-fast charging, Galaxy Z TriFold lets users stream, create and work without limits.

To balance the power of an ultra-quality device in a thin, portable frame, a re-optimization of the core foldable technology had been applied. Every part of the device was crafted with deep attention to structural innovation and product assurance:

Samsung’s Most Advanced Hinges Yet: Drawing on its heritage in foldable phone innovation, Samsung refined the Armor FlexHinge to meet the unique demands of Galaxy Z TriFold. Two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure work in harmony, creating a smoother, more stable fold despite varying weight and components across the device. The hinge structure also allows the screen panels to meet securely with a minimal gap, enabling a thinner, more portable device.

Restructured Foldable Display: Galaxy Z TriFold introduces new display technology made for the 10-inch screen that folds twice into a pocketable phone. A reinforced overcoat has been added to a shock-absorbing display layer for better resistance across the dual-folding device.

Advanced Materials on the Exterior: The titanium hinge housing introduces a thin piece of metal that protects the folding mechanism and resists wear over time. The frame of the device is supported by Advanced Armor Aluminum, a high-strength alloy that adds rigidity without increasing bulk. The frame helps ensure that the screens don’t make contact with each other, and a ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer back panel keeps the design thin yet resistant to cracks.

High-Quality Inspection, on Each Device: Every unit goes through a series of strict quality checks to achieve every small requirement. For instance, CT scanning of the flexible printed circuit board verifies that it has been correctly manufactured according to the design, ensuring accuracy and reliability before bonding it together with the other internal display components. Laser scanning verifies that all internal components are mounted precisely at their intended height, securing surface quality.

Through design innovation, engineering excellence and high-quality standards, every device has been built to deliver the best user experience possible.

Samsung’s Most Versatile AI Phone, Powered by the Largest Screen

Productivity on Galaxy Z TriFold is heightened with powerful experiences, customized for the 10-inch display — the largest screen ever on a Galaxy phone. Like the users who inspired its dynamic design, Galaxy Z TriFold is powerful, versatile and ready for the modern AI era.

When Galaxy Z TriFold opens, the screen performs similarly to three 6.5-inch smartphones across the 10-inch display, giving users more room to multitask during their day. Users can use the screen with endless versatility — they can create across three different portrait-sized apps side-by-side without interruption, resize apps in multi-window to view the most important information clearly, or hold it in a vertical orientation when reviewing documents for improved focus. For example, an architect drafting design plans for a new home can use the large screen to operate three applications at the same time, to review blueprints, write a proposal, and calculate measurements in a single, multi-window workspace. If a call comes in unexpectedly, they can answer without disrupting their layout or losing their momentum. When it’s time to jump back into work, the Taskbar at the bottom right of the display instantly resurfaces recently used apps, bringing the full setup back into view with a single tap. Familiar apps and features, such as My Files and Samsung Health have also been optimized for a large screen, allowing users to organize and understand insights at a glance.

To match the powerful capabilities a screen of this size can provide, Galaxy Z TriFold is the first mobile phone to have standalone Samsung DeX available, meaning users can set up a full working environment from virtually anywhere. By going to the Quick Settings panel and selecting DeX for Galaxy’s most advanced work setup, users can access up to four workspaces that can each run five apps simultaneously. From there, they can review and edit a meeting presentation in one workspace and then quickly navigate to another to chat with friends and shop online. For even more productivity, users can add a secondary screen in Extended Mode, which enables a seamless dual-screen experience with an external monitor. Users can easily drag and drop apps across screens and work across both screens with desktop efficiency. Users can also add a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, instantly creating the ultimate portable workstation for complex projects or creative designs.

Every detail of Galaxy Z TriFold is designed for excellence — and with Galaxy AI, those capabilities elevate the device by making every feature more intuitive on a large screen. Features like Photo Assist, including Generative Edit and Sketch to Image, adapt to Galaxy AI flexibly with impressive scale, enabling users to capture and create with Samsung’s most versatile creative platform. Users can also easily compare before and after edits side by side. Browsing Assist can simplify how Samsung Internet is used as it can provide instant summaries or translations as needed.

Gemini Live on Galaxy Z TriFold is enhanced with multimodal AI that understands what users see, say and do. Users can seamlessly speak contextual questions and get answers without having to switch between apps for high level multitasking. The bigger screen provides design advice — when a user shows it a room, a shopping site and paint swatches, it will provide a custom recommendation. With screen or camera sharing on Gemini Live, users can simply ask questions about what they are viewing to get real-time assistance and insights — all on one device.

A Pocket-Sized, Cinematic Viewing Experience

Galaxy Z TriFold’s unique form factor unlocks not only increased possibilities for creating and working, but also provides a perfect canvas for high-quality viewing of photo and video content.

Designed for maximum viewing with greater portability, Galaxy Z TriFold’s expansive 10-inch main screen is perfect for getting lost in movies or shows. For an extended YouTube experience, users can now watch a video and read the comments side-by-side. Minimized creasing on the device keeps content seamless and uninterrupted, and once closed, its slim profile allows it to easily slide back into any pocket.

Drawing on Samsung’s expertise in visual display, the device provides silky-smooth visuals on a Dynamic 2X AMOLED cover screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Galaxy Z TriFold features a bright display both opened and closed, with up to 2600 nits on the cover display and 1600 nits on the main screen. With Vision Booster optimizing color and contrast in any lighting, every image and frame comes to life in vivid detail, creating a truly immersive experience.