Investors poorer by Rs 13 lakh cr in 2 sessions

The market crash on Wednesday wiped out investors’ wealth to the tune of Rs7.78 lakh crore. Equity investors suffered an erosion of Rs13 lakh crore in market valuation in two days of crash in the BSE benchmark Sensex which lost over two per cent during this period.The market capitalisation(mcap) of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs13,07,898.47 crore to Rs4,29,46,189.52 cr ($5.09 trn) in two days.