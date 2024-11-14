Live
- Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute
- First inscribed ‘Sati Shila’ of Odisha deciphered
- India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
- NBW against ex-BJD MP, 5 others in tribal murder case
- Combing operations on against Maoists, weapons recovered: HM
- Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals
- Naik reviews drinking water project
- Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions
- Worst in the country: Air quality hits severe
- ECoR to upgrade overhead electrification
Investors poorer by Rs 13 lakh cr in 2 sessions
The market crash on Wednesday wiped out investors’ wealth to the tune of Rs7.78 lakh crore. Equity investors suffered an erosion of Rs13 lakh crore in market valuation in two days of crash in the BSE benchmark Sensex which lost over two per cent during this period.The market capitalisation(mcap) of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs13,07,898.47 crore to Rs4,29,46,189.52 cr ($5.09 trn) in two days.
