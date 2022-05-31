Investors turn cautious ahead of GDP data

Mumbai: Market benchmarks wilted under selling pressure on Tuesday after a three-day rally as participants took money off the table amid surging oil prices and weak European equities. Investors were also cautious ahead of release of GDP data, while a depreciating rupee further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent to finish at 55,566.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 76.85 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 16,584.55.

Elevated oil prices would put additional fiscal pressure on energy importers like India, analysts said.

"Domestic market failed to hold on to recovery mode as it was awaiting the release of GDP data. A hike in oil prices due to the EU's ban on Russian oil imports would act as a headwind in taming global inflation. Changes in policy by central banks would be a major factor to be monitored in the coming days," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Profit-taking dragged the benchmark indices in an otherwise clueless market. With corporate earning season nearing an end, traders have started hunting for new clues to drive the market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 502.08 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.

Sun Pharma was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, losing 3.11 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Titan, Infosys, SBI, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries. In contrast, M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and ITC were among the gainers, climbing as much as 3.61 per cent. Global markets braced for a further push to inflation as crude oil prices raced past $120 per barrel after the EU agreed on a partial ban on Russian oil imports.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge went higher by 0.68 per cent and the midcap index jumped 0.49 per cent. Among BSE sectoral indices, power declined by 2.17 per cent, utilities 1.95 per cent, bank 1.06 per cent and finance 0.80 per cent. On the other hand, realty jumped by 2.11 per cent, followed by metal (1.78 per cent), auto (0.87 per cent) and telecom (0.84 per cent).

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong rose after China eased Covid restrictions in Shanghai. Tokyo ended marginally lower. Bourses in Europe were trading mostly lower in afternoon trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.64 per cent to $123.66 per barrel. The rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 77.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.