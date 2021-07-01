Investors wealth soars 25.46L cr in Q1 

Top
New Delhi: Equity investors have grown richer by a whopping Rs 25,46,954.71 crore in the first three months of the current 2021-22 fiscal, driven by upbeat market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 2,973.56 points or six per cent this fiscal so far. The BSE benchmark index reached its all-time high of 53,126.73 on June 28. It registered its record closing of 52,925.04 on June 25. Mirroring the optimistic sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its lifetime peak of Rs2,31,58,316.92 crore on June 15 this year. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touched the $3 trillion mark (about Rs 220 lakh crore) on May 24.

In the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 90,82,057.95 crore to Rs 2,04,30,814.54 crore. The 30-share BSE benchmark rose 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent last fiscal, braving many uncertainties due to the Covid-led disruptions. Market analysts have said benchmarks are currently hovering near record highs largely due to gradual pickup in economic activities as states start unlocking and ramp-up of vaccination.

Also, better-than-expected Q4 FY21 earnings performance of companies have supported the market's uptick. The 30-share BSE index settled 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71 on Wednesday.

