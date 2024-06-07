IPEF offers 20 projects worth $6-bn to investors

New Delhi: As many as 69 sustainable infrastructure projects worth over $23 billion of investment opportunities were identified at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) clean economy investor forum meet in Singapore, according to a statement. The statement of Singapore’s ministry of trade and economy, which hosted the meet, out of the 69 projects, 20 investment-ready projects worth about $6 billion were presented to investors at business matching sessions.

Remaining projects worth about $17 billion were also identified as potential investment opportunities in future. The forum brought together about 300 participants from the Indo-Pacific region’s top investors, cutting-edge project proponents, innovative start-up entrepreneurs, ministers and senior government officials. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Organised by Singapore’s ministry alongside the 13 other IPEF partners, the forum aims to facilitate high-quality business and capital matching and build connections between the public and private sectors through insightful conversations with expert panelists.