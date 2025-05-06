Live
iPhones production in India on track for Rs 3.36 trn in FY26
Apple is expected to ramp up its iPhone production in India to nearly $40 billion (about Rs 3,36,000 crore) by the end of FY26, as the tech giant continues to shift its global supply chain away from China amid growing geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs.
According to industry estimates, this move will enable Apple to meet 80 per cent of its iPhone demand in the US and cater fully to India’s growing domestic market.The development comes close on the heels of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement during the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call, where he revealed that the majority of iPhones sold in the US in the current April-June quarter would be made in India.
“For June, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said, citing reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US government that are reshaping production strategies.