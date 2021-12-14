iQoo India appoints Nipun as new CEO

Hyderabad: In an aim to double its online market share, smartphone brand iQoo has appointed Nipun Marya as Chief Executive Officer for iQoo India. For five years now, Nipun has served Vivo India as Director, Brand Strategy and known for bringing exceptional performance. He will be driving the growth of iQoo brand and its operations in India as it focuses to cement its position in the premium performance smartphone segment. The company has witnessed a staggering growth of 671 per cent in Q3FY21 vis-à-vis Q2FY21.



Nipun Marya said: "iQoo India is at an exciting juncture right now. Today, its success is evident as a premium high-performance brand that has seen enthusiastic acceptance amongst young buyers. Our smartphones like iQoo 7, Z5 and Z3 have been the highest rated smartphones in their respective segments on Amazon. This inspires us to further strengthen our ambitions to bring a bold line of breakthrough innovations in future products".

I am looking forward to driving this next phase of growth for the brand and double the online market share in the mid-premium segment from 5 per cent to 10 per cent by 2022, he added.