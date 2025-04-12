iQoo launches Z10, Z10x phone models

iQoo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched Z10 Series devices, including Z10 and Z10x.. The Z10 model is priced at Rs19,999 for 8GB+128GB; Rs21,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs23,999 for 12GB+256GB and will be available for sale from April 16, onwards in two colour variants-Stellar Black and Glacier Silver.

While the Z10x model is priced at Rs12,499 for 6GB+128GB; Rs13,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 15,499) for 8GB+256 GB, will be available for sale starting from April 22 in Titanium and Ultramarine colour variants. Customers can avail several offers on the purchase of iQoo Z10 series from Amazon.in and iQoo e-store.

Talking about the iQoo Z10 series, Nipun Marya, company CEO said, “Tech-savvy consumers who prioritise performance trust iQoo to deliver industry-leading innovation and the iQoo Z10 is a testament to that commitment.