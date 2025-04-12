Live
- Gather troops for Warangal sabha, Vaddiraju to pink cadre
- Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule
- Minister inaugurates Cath lab at GGH-Ongole
- Renovated IOB Penumarthy branch inaugurated
- CM Revanth Reddy mourns death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah, extend condolences to kin
- Three children drown to death in Rachapalli of Annamayya district
- Desperate SRH aim to bounce back against PBKS
- Sunil Narine stars as KKR thrash CSK by 8 wickets
- AP inter exam results to be released 11am today
- Badminton Asia C’ships: Dhruv-Tanisha exit in last 8 as Indian challenge ends
iQoo launches Z10, Z10x phone models
iQoo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched Z10 Series devices, including Z10 and Z10x.. The Z10 model is priced at Rs19,999 for 8GB+128GB;...
iQoo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched Z10 Series devices, including Z10 and Z10x.. The Z10 model is priced at Rs19,999 for 8GB+128GB; Rs21,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs23,999 for 12GB+256GB and will be available for sale from April 16, onwards in two colour variants-Stellar Black and Glacier Silver.
While the Z10x model is priced at Rs12,499 for 6GB+128GB; Rs13,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 15,499) for 8GB+256 GB, will be available for sale starting from April 22 in Titanium and Ultramarine colour variants. Customers can avail several offers on the purchase of iQoo Z10 series from Amazon.in and iQoo e-store.
Talking about the iQoo Z10 series, Nipun Marya, company CEO said, “Tech-savvy consumers who prioritise performance trust iQoo to deliver industry-leading innovation and the iQoo Z10 is a testament to that commitment.