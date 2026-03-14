iQOO releases new model Z11x

iQOO, smartphone brand, has launched the iQOO Z11x in India. The new model brings together powerful processing capabilities for seamless multitasking, along with enhanced durability.

The new model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo, delivering a 1 Mn+ AnTuTu benchmark score. The smartphone comes with 44W FlashCharge and offers up to 6 years of battery health.

It is also comes with IP68 & IP69+ dust and water resistance and military-grade durability, and features a 50 MP Sony AI-powered main camera with 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras.

Running on OriginOS 6, the model supports AI features along with 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The device is priced at Rs17,499 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs18,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, and Rs20,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant.