iQoo search on for Gen Z Chief Gaming Officer

Hyderabad: iQoo, a smartphone brand, is on the hunt for its Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) for 2025 to co-create its smartphones, lead the brand’s eSports vision, and actively engage with India’s top eSports gamers. The opportunity offers young gaming enthusiasts, under the age of 25, a chance to turn their passion into a fulfilling and rewarding career. The CGO will gain access to the company’s latest products and represent the brand at major gaming events across the world.

The chief gaming officer will join forces with the leadership team and work closely with the community, exchanging gaming insights, including gameplay, gaming style, presentation, and game interpretations. The company is also offering a total sum of Rs10,00,000 to its CGO. The company has opened registrations for individuals aged 18-25 on its official website (www.iqoo.com/in/activity/cgo) and will welcome applications until March 30, 2025.

Talking about the quest for Chief Gaming Officer, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, said: "We have always believed in the power of India’s gaming community, and the phenomenal response to our previous CGO hunt reaffirmed this. After receiving countless requests from our community, we knew we had to bring it back. At iQOO, we are committed to empowering young gaming enthusiasts by giving them a platform to step into the eSports industry and shape the future of mobile gaming in India.