Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
iQOO to launch new model soon
iQOO, smartphone brand, is all set to launch the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G on June 18. Built for students and users with active lifestyles, the model is...
iQOO, smartphone brand, is all set to launch the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G on June 18. Built for students and users with active lifestyles, the model is designed to handle everyday needs. With reliable all-day battery life and smooth 5G connectivity, it keeps pace with your daily hustle and entertainment cravings.
Packing a massive 6000mAh battery, the model offers ultra-endurance without compromising on portability. The new model is also the segment’s biggest battery 5G smartphone. From attending classes and completing assignments to browsing content or staying connected with friends, the battery is designed to support a full day of varied use.
At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Processor—with a highly power-efficient 6nm chipset with upgraded octa-core architecture- the iQOO Z10 Lite delivers a lag-free, multitasking experience.It will launch in two color variants: Titanium Blue and Cyber Green. The device features a 50MP Sony AI main camera, along with a 2MP secondary lens for depth-based effects