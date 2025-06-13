iQOO to launch new model soon

iQOO, smartphone brand, is all set to launch the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G on June 18. Built for students and users with active lifestyles, the model is designed to handle everyday needs. With reliable all-day battery life and smooth 5G connectivity, it keeps pace with your daily hustle and entertainment cravings.

Packing a massive 6000mAh battery, the model offers ultra-endurance without compromising on portability. The new model is also the segment’s biggest battery 5G smartphone. From attending classes and completing assignments to browsing content or staying connected with friends, the battery is designed to support a full day of varied use.

At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Processor—with a highly power-efficient 6nm chipset with upgraded octa-core architecture- the iQOO Z10 Lite delivers a lag-free, multitasking experience.It will launch in two color variants: Titanium Blue and Cyber Green. The device features a 50MP Sony AI main camera, along with a 2MP secondary lens for depth-based effects