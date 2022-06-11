Iran keen on exploring trade opportunities in Telangana

Hyderabad "We are here to further economic ties with India and explore trade possibilities in Telangana," said Amir-Abdollahian, Iran Foreign Affairs minister during an interactive meet organised by FTCCI for its members and Iran minister and officials in Hyderabad.



"We have defied unilateral sanctions imposed on us by US administration. We are sure these sanctions will not last. We are proud to say that we made more progress in sectors where sanctions were imposed specially in Science and Technology and defense systems, Amir-Abdollahian added.

He said, "We met Minister Sri Modi and his team and discussed ways to enhance trade and commerce with India. The trade between the two countries has drastically dropped to $2billion from $16billion. We are in the process of addressing these issues. Telangana and Hyderabad has a special place for all of Iranians. Especially we have similar culture and traditions."

"We plan to explore the state of Telangana and use the expertise it has in IT/ ITES, Pharma, Food and agriculture sectors. Iran will also offer many a opportunities for Telangana entrepreneurs in the fields of Manufacturing, energy and petroleum sectors. We plan to engage the corporate and entrepreneurs of South India through similar trade visits and we our economic delegation will visit the place in the coming weeks to seek possibilities of investment," Amir-Abdollahian added.

In his opening remarks Anil Aggarwal, President��elect FTCCI said, "FTCCI organised this interactive meet to explore investment opportunities in Iran and to showcase what the State offers to Iranian Minister and officials. The State has been making rapid strides in IT / ITES, Pharma, defense services, manufacturing, agri and dairy products. We would like to explore Iran as a market for State produce and services; at the same time want to show the enormous advantage the State offers to investors in ease of doing business, technology hub like T hub and We hub. We are glad that Iran minister has invited us and members of FTCCI to visit Iran and see the immense opportunities offered at Chabahar port SEZ "

"Telangana is the ideal State for investments. The government is investor friendly and providing all help to increase investments in the State. In fact since its formation in 2014, Telangana has been receiving investments from 18 different countries, which speaks about our approach towards creating positive business environment," Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt of Telanagana, said.

Sheik Ibrahim Khaleel, secretary General Chamber of Commerce for Iran Trade Promotion (CCITP), Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Hyderabad, Ali Chegeni Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Republic of India along with members of several corportaes attended.











