Is social media trustworthy for news?

The rise of independent digital media is not solely attributed to the efforts of influencers but is significantly fuelled by active social media users who uplift and support them. Unlike conventional media, where established organizations control narratives, digital influencers thrive on audience engagement, making their success a result of community-driven efforts rather than a specific agenda.

With the increasing distrust in mainstream news channels, social media users actively seek alternative sources of information, often turning to influencers who provide real-time updates, diverse perspectives, and transparency in reporting. Their continuous interaction—through likes, shares, comments, and direct financial support via crowdfunding platforms—has enabled independent journalists and digital creators to establish a strong foothold in the media industry. Unlike traditional media outlets that rely on corporate sponsorships and political affiliations, digital influencers build their credibility through audience trust.

Many social media users support these independent creators not because of a shared ideological stance but due to their perceived authenticity and reliability. This trend has led to the rapid expansion of digital news platforms, where influencers leverage multiple social media channels to reach wider audiences and provide unfiltered content.

However, as the influence of digital creators grows, concerns have been raised regarding their unchecked power, particularly in relation to cybercrimes and financial fraud. Some influencers have been found misusing their platforms to promote scams, misleading investment schemes, and fraudulent financial advice. In certain cases, audiences have fallen victim to online fraud due to blind trust in influencers who exploit their reach for personal gain.

Additionally, the lack of stringent regulations makes it challenging to hold such individuals accountable for unethical practices. Cases of cryptocurrency fraud, and fake investment opportunities have surfaced, highlighting the dark side of influencer-led promotions.

Many unsuspecting followers, lured by promises of quick profits, have lost substantial sums of money to these deceptive schemes. Furthermore, some influencers have been caught endorsing unauthorized online gambling platforms, illegal financial trading apps, and other high-risk ventures, putting their followers at significant financial risk. Amid these challenges, promoting digital literacy among social media users has become essential to help individuals navigate the digital landscape responsibly. Digital literacy initiatives can empower users to critically evaluate online content, differentiate between credible sources and misinformation, and identify potential scams.

By fostering a culture of media awareness, users can make informed decisions and avoid falling victim to deceptive practices. Educational campaigns, workshops, and collaborations with tech platforms can play a pivotal role in enhancing digital literacy. Encouraging users to verify financial claims, recognize signs of fraudulent activities, and question the legitimacy of endorsements can significantly reduce the impact of misleading content. As digital media continues to evolve, the ability to analyze, interpret, and question online information will be crucial in ensuring a safe and informed online environment.

A careful observation and regulatory oversight are necessary to ensure that independent digital media remains a credible and responsible alternative to traditional news channels. Authorities and social media platforms must implement stronger measures to detect and prevent fraudulent activities while maintaining the essence of free and independent journalism.

Stricter digital policies, transparency in sponsorship disclosures, and improved awareness campaigns can help mitigate these risks. As digital media continues to evolve, striking a balance between influencer-driven content and ethical responsibility will be essential for safeguarding public trust. Consumers must also be encouraged to verify information, cross-check financial claims, and remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to misleading content.

(The authors are

Assistant Professors at VIT Bhopal University)