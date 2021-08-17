Isgec bags order for two gas-fired boilers from the Indian Navy

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, announced that it has received an order for two gas-fired boilers from the Indian Navy.

The company in a regulatory filing said, "Isgec is happy to announce getting an order for two Gas Fired Boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis. Isgec is proud to continue to play its part in building the nation."

With over 850 High Capacity and High-Pressure Boiler installations across 48 countries, Isgec's Bolier business vertical has wide experience in Process, Cogeneration, Captive Power, and Independent Power Plants, with a wide variety of fuel options ranging from agri-waste to oil & gas.

About Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd. is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. In operation for the past 88 years, it provides state-of-the-art, sustainable engineering solutions, with customers & projects spread across 91 countries. Isgec manufactures Process Equipment, Presses, Iron & Steel Castings, and Boiler Pressure Parts.

Isgec's EPC portfolio includes turnkey projects for setting up Boilers, Power Plants, Sugar Plants, Distilleries, Air Pollution Control Equipment, Factories, Industrial Water Treatment Facilities, and Bulk Materials Handling Facilities. They have also developed strengths in Construction and address the requirements of a wide spectrum of industries namely power, fertilizer, sugar, oil & gas, petrochemicals, steel, cement, chemicals, railways, mines, and ports.

The company has a number of joint ventures as well as strategic technology partnerships with leading global firms. Isgec ranks 220 in the Fortune India 500 listing, and 236 in the ET 500 listing.