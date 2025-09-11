ISRO signs agreement with HAL for Small Satellite LVs tech transfer

India’s space sector saw its 100th Technology Transfer Agreement on Wednesday, enabling Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to independently produce Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs).

The agreement, facilitated by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), was signed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and HAL.

ISRO will transfer SSLV know-how to HAL over 24 months, including training and technical support. “During this period, ISRO will provide necessary training and technical support to HAL for acquiring the know-how of the SSLV, from commercials to technology integration, eventually leading to the accomplishment of the two missions under the agreement,” an official statement said.

The agreement will help India meet the increasing demand in the global small-satellite launch market.

It is aimed at advancing India’s capabilities in space technology and commercial activities, and is a formative step towards democratising the SSLV space, the statement added.

Dr V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, said, “With India’s liberalisation of the commercial space sector, opportunities are certainly growing, and at ISRO, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise the shared goals.”

“ISRO will guide the HAL team on the preparedness-to-flight tangent of SSLV. This would define the next phase of deep-tech collaboration in space in India,” he added.

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka described the partnership as a crucial advancement, strengthening the industrial ecosystem within India’s space sector.