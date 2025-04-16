Isuzu Motors India Becomes Leading Exporter of Commercial Vehicles, from India.

Isuzu Motors India (IMI) has achieved a significant milestone by emerging as the top exporter of commercial vehicles (CVs) from India in FY2024-25. The company exported 20,312 units, registering an impressive 24% growth over the previous fiscal year (16,329 units in FY2023-24). This achievement marks a new high for Isuzu Motors India, which has consistently ranked among the top three CV exporters from India in recent years.

IMI’s modern manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, caters to both left-hand drive (LHD) and right-hand drive (RHD) markets across Asia and the Middle East, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

The company continues to play a pivotal role in expanding ISUZU’s global presence, particularly in the pickup category, by leveraging India as a strategic manufacturing base for the Indian and export markets. IMI has also been expanding its domestic network touchpoints in the recent months to take the brand closer to its growing customers community. The recent roll-out of the 100,000th vehicle from the Sri City plant further underscores the company's long-term commitment to India.

Rajesh Mittal, President & Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, commented: “This milestone reinforces the strength of ISUZU’s global manufacturing philosophy—Isuzu Monozukuri. Every vehicle we produce in India is built to the same global standards that define the ISUZU brand worldwide. Our Sri City facility is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce. These ‘Made-in-India’ vehicles are a true reflection of our robust manufacturing processes, proven product DNA and our unwavering commitment to serving both domestic and international markets with pride and consistency.”

Sharing his views on the accomplishment, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, added, “We are proud to see continued and growing demand for India-made ISUZU vehicles in key global markets. This strong export performance is a testament to the world-class quality, reliability, and performance of our vehicles, made in India. Over the years, our export volumes have steadily grown, supported by a diverse portfolio that meets international expectations. This accomplishment underscores the growing appreciation of Indian manufacturing on the global stage”.

With every vehicle exported, Isuzu Motors India continues to uphold the spirit of "Never Stop," reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, innovative, and globally competitive mobility solutions—Made-in-India, for India and for the world.











