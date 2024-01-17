Live
- Former minister Madhu Swamy aspirant for Tumakuru ticket
- Kalyana Rama Shrine in Chikkamagaluru Holds Myths of Lord Rama, Sita, and Bhima Keechaka
- No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case
- Bengal Govt has turned Gangasagar Mela into a money-minting event: LoP
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Vicky get into a physical fight over a ‘bucket’
- Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh's frozen Zanskar River
- Gujarat High Court acts on post-cataract surgery complications at hospital, next hearing on Feb 7
- PM Modi asks Kerala BJP workers to reach out to people ahead of LS polls
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
- Need some time to examine report on question if LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles: Centre to Supreme Court
Just In
It takes 476yrs for global richest-5 to exhaust their wealth
Highlights
New Delhi: It would take 476 years for the world’s top five richest men to exhaust all their money if they decided to spend $1 million per day, a new...
New Delhi: It would take 476 years for the world’s top five richest men to exhaust all their money if they decided to spend $1 million per day, a new report said.
Tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, all feature in the top five list. According to the UK-based charitable organisation Oxfam, the world’s five richest men have more than doubled their wealth from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020 -- at a rate of $14 million per hour -- while nearly five billion people have been made poorer. If the present trends continue, the world will see its first trillionaire in less than ten years, but poverty won’t be eradicated for another 229 years, the report noted.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS