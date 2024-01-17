  • Menu
It takes 476yrs for global richest-5 to exhaust their wealth

It takes 476yrs for global richest-5 to exhaust their wealth
New Delhi: It would take 476 years for the world’s top five richest men to exhaust all their money if they decided to spend $1 million per day, a new report said.

Tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, all feature in the top five list. According to the UK-based charitable organisation Oxfam, the world’s five richest men have more than doubled their wealth from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020 -- at a rate of $14 million per hour -- while nearly five billion people have been made poorer. If the present trends continue, the world will see its first trillionaire in less than ten years, but poverty won’t be eradicated for another 229 years, the report noted.

