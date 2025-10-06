ITC Hotels Expands Footprint, Signs A Luxury Hotel In Patna

ITC Hotels Limited is set to expand its luxury hotels portfolio with the signing of a new project in Patna. ITC Hotels announced the signing of definitive agreements with Kumar Infra Hotel Private Limited (KIHPL) to manage a new 140 rooms luxury hotel in the capital city of Patna. Part of Bihar Tourism development initiatives, the new hotel project was part of a competitive government bid process which was secured by KIHPL with ITC Hotels as the finalised hotel operator.

Set within a 1.5-acre site, the new luxury hotel will set a benchmark in Bihar and the region for luxury lodging and dining experiences. Brand ITC Hotels has established visibility across India, including major metros and culturally rich cities of New Delhi, Gurugram, Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, "It shall be a privilege to showcase our iconic culinary and service excellence in Bihar through this ITC Luxury Hotel. Our luxury properties epitomize the culture and ethos of each destination offering indigenous experiences while celebrating the rich heritage of the region through distinctive architecture, arts, crafts & rituals."

Commenting on the new hotel signing with ITC Hotels, Manish Kumar, Director, Kumar Infra Hotel Private Limited said “We are excited and honoured to have entered into management agreements with ITC Hotels for a new luxury hotel in Patna. It is a matter of pride for us to develop this project with the vision of Bihar Government to strengthen the commercial and cultural identity of Patna. We look forward to our association with ITC Hotels to develop an iconic luxury project to elevate the tourism potential and hospitality landscape of Bihar.”

The upcoming ITC Hotel in Patna is expected to boost the state's hospitality sector and attract both business and leisure travellers to Bihar's capital. With its luxury amenities and meeting facilities, the property will cater to the growing demand for a luxury hotel in the region.