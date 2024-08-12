ITC Hotels expands presence in Rajasthan with signing of Welcomhotel Pushkar

New Delhi : ITC Hotels' growth trajectory continues to rise with the brand signing a Welcomhotel property with SRK Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. in Pushkar.



Expected to open in 2026, it will be spread across nearly 3 acres and shall be easily accessible by air, rail, and road.



Showcasing beautiful architectural legacy, Pushkar is a much visited place for its temples, shrines, and picturesque locations. For many, it is the ideal weekend retreat. From boating, camel safaris, spiritual sojourns, picnics and camping to partaking of local flavours and legendary fairs, Pushkar has been one of Rajasthan’s star attractions for travellers.

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “The Welcomhotel brand continues to grow under the asset right strategy. We recently opened the 25th Welcomhotel at Belagavi in Karnataka last month. Pushkar, located close to Ajmer and Jaipur, is one of Rajasthan’s most visited leisure destinations for its versatile offerings. Welcomhotel Pushkar shall showcase the legacy of this charming region.”

Mahesh Advani and Ajay Modi from SRK Hospitality Private Limited said, “Pushkar continues to grow in popularity. With demand exceeding supply in this town, we are confident that Welcomhotel Pushkar will offer one of the finest services to the tourists. SRK Hospitality’s vision and ITC Hotels' renowned hospitality excellence shall help us develop a superior resort facility.”

With the enduring 'Namaste' as the symbol of its brand experience, ITC’s Hotel Group is one of India’s leading luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions. Embodying 'Sustainability & Responsible Luxury’ as its guiding premise, ITC’s Hotel Group integrates India’s fine tradition of hospitality with globally benchmarked services to reflect the culture and ethos of each destination through a collection of hotels.