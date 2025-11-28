Itc Hotels Opens Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar In Himachal Pradesh

ITC Hotels expands its premium brand Storii by ITC Hotels with the launch of Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar, a 42 rooms and suites boutique property nestled amidst aromatic pine forests overlooking the majestic Churdaar peaks. Designed as an intimate escape that blends nature, tranquility, and refined hospitality, Storii Akanni introduces traveller to a serene haven, crafted with care and artisanal detail. Set against panoramic valley views, Storii Akanni features tastefully appointed rooms, open-air dining, a signature spa, and outdoor activities - thoughtfully curated to reinterpret the hotel as soulful, scenic, and deeply personal.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said, “Storii is a celebration of places with a soul, places that beckon with their beauty, their stories, and their timeless charm. We are delighted to bring our signature hospitality to this breathtaking destination. Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar is thoughtfully planned to reflect the serenity of the mountains and the cultural warmth of the region, offering experiences that are deeply personal, sensorial, and rooted in the soil.”

Alisha Gupta, Owner of Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar, said, “Akanni is a dream we have nurtured with passion for four years, and it is a joy to finally open its doors. The name itself means ‘a place that brings joy,’ which reflects its essence. Surrounded by the magnificent landscapes and crisp mountain air, every space has been designed to blend comfort and tranquility. Akanni is more than a hotel, it is the realisation of a vision to create something truly special, and we are delighted to share it with the world.”

Guests can relish open-air picnics, forest trails and starlit barbecue evenings. The property offers Deluxe, Superior, Premium Rooms and Suites, each with valley views, along with an outdoor infinity pool, K by Kaya Kalp Spa, mindful yoga sessions, and a salon for quick grooming. Dining options include Cedar Spoon, Pegs & Tales, and an array of regional favorites prepared with local ingredients. Set in Majhgaon Shamlati and surrounded by lush greenery, Storii Akanni Naina Tikkar is conveniently located just about 90 minutes from the Chandigarh airport and is in close proximity to the Naina Devi Temple, Dagshai, and Menri Monastery, making it ideal for leisure travellers seeking calm, creativity, and connection with nature.