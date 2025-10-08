ITC HOTELS OPENS STORII NARINDERA ORCHARDS, KUFRI

ITC Hotels expands its premium brand Storii by ITC Hotels with the launch of Storii Narindera Orchards, Kufri. Nestled amidst apple orchards and overlooking the majestic Dhauladhar ranges, the property has been envisioned as an experiential retreat that blends the beauty of the Shimla Hills with refined hospitality.

Featuring well-appointed rooms with panoramic valley views, a spa, and curated wellness offerings, Storii Kufri redefines the idea of a mountain escape — intimate, soulful, and memorable.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said: ITC Hotels Limited has a very strong presence in Himachal Pradesh and with the addition of Storii Narindera Orchards, Kufri, we further strengthen our footprint in the state. At Kufri, our property is inspired by the region’s rich heritage and culture, celebrating local artistry thoughtfully blended with contemporary comforts to offer an experience that feels both timeless and modern.”

Udayvir Singh Punta, Owner of Storii Narindera Orchards, Kufri, said: “Our dream was to create more than a hotel — we envisaged a destination that reflects the essence of Shimla Hills. The opening of Storii Narindera Orchards, Kufri is the culmination of years of passion and perseverance. We wanted to design a space where travellers feel embraced by authenticity and locals feel a sense of pride. It is with immense gratitude that we open our doors, welcoming guests to discover not just a stay, but a story — one that celebrates Shimla Hills and the spirit of true hospitality.”

The hotel offers distinctive dining options that celebrate both global and local flavours:

· Daran Valley – a valley-facing coffee shop serving world cuisine and Himachali favourites in a warm, inviting setting.

· Café Mehral – an open-air terrace café ideal for handcrafted beverages and light bites under mountain skies.

· Baag View – a serene lounge for freshly brewed teas, coffees, and desserts with scenic views.

· Raspippin Bar – an intimate bar offering premium spirits, wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

· Baghal Room – the signature banquet hall for weddings, corporate gatherings, and social events.