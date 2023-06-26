Live
- Pakistan-occupide-Kashmir is a part of India: Rajnath Singh
- Squeezing testicles doesn't amount to attempt to murder: Karnataka High Court
- Retaliatory duty removal on US apples imports not to affect domestic growers, says government
- ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy launched into stratosphere before tour
- Panchayat polls: Bengal Guv complains of getting 'filtered' info about violence
- J Swaminathan takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor
- Delhi High Court commutes death sentence of man convicted for kidnapping, murdering minor
- Finally, monsoon fury hits Maha, 6 killed in Mumbai in 24 hours
- Puthige Matha Performs Sacred 'Kattige Muhurtha' Ritual Prepare for Biennial Paryaya Transition
- ODI WC Qualifiers: Ireland fined 40 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka
J Swaminathan takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor
Top banker J. Swaminathan on Monday took charge as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
New Delhi: Top banker J. Swaminathan on Monday took charge as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The government on June 21 had appointed him to the post of Deputy Governor for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Swaminathan was the Managing Director, Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries, of the State Bank of India (SBI) before being appointed as Deputy Governor.
As Deputy Governor, he will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Department of Supervision, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Inspection Department, Premises Department and Rajbhasha Department.
In a career with SBI spanning over 34 years, Swaminathan has held various assignments across corporate and international banking, retail and digital banking, finance and assurance functions.