Jayadev elected FTCCI vice-president

Hyderabad: Meela Jayadev was unanimously elected vice president for the year 2021-2022 of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), at its 2nd meeting of the managing committee on Monday.

Jayadev served as the committee member for more than 15 years and chaired various expert committees of the federation.

Jayadev is the Managing Director of Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd, and Director of Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd., and Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd.

He is also an active member of All India Plastics Manufacturer's Association, Andhra Pradesh Plastics Manufacturers Association, Lions Club of Hyderabad.