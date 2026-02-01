Jeep raves up India plans with a strategic initiative

Jeep, the iconic SUV brand with 85 years of global heritage, reaffirmed its commitment to Asia Pacific with India at the center of its Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0. This plan for India reflects Jeep’s vision to build enduring customer confidence in the region by focusing on brand heritage, passion, capability and desirability, while leveraging its strong value chain and manufacturing plant in India as a key driver of its global manufacturing and export ecosystem.

Anchored in localization, customer-oriented product actions, a strengthened aftersales ecosystem, and export capability, the Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 reflects a phased, sustainable approach focused on relevance, resilience, and long-term trust. The India operations continue to play an increasingly important role in Stellantis’ Asia-Pacific strategy, serving both as a domestic market and an engineering & software hub supporting global operations. The Jeep brand remains a core pillar of this commitment, with continued long-term investments in manufacturing capability, supply-chain localization, and ownership experience enhancements designed specifically for customers in India.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said: “Jeep’s 85-year legacy is built on authenticity and adventure. Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how we will sharpen our product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localization, global product alignment, expanding our vehicle offerings, and programs that deliver real value”. We are equally focused on taking care of our existing customers, ensuring they receive the support, service, and confidence they expect from Jeep. Success in India demands resilience and long-term commitment, and we are investing with that clarity to ensure Jeep remains a brand of pride and desirability, he added.

Jeep’s strategic plan for India comprises six pillars including strategy for Asia Pacific with India at core, authentic product lineup & global synergy, export leadership, deep localization & manufacturing strength, strengthening the Jeep brand and its owner community in India and ownership confidence.

As a part of its efforts to strengthen Jeep brand, Jeep plans to enhance its strong and passionate owner community in India, with a focused ambition to build a 100,000 strong fraternity of proud ‘Jeepers’. This vibrant community rooted in adventure, capability and authenticity remains one of the brand’s greatest pillars. Through the expansion of Jeep Clubs across major cities and the growing popularity of experiential platforms such as Jeep Trails and Camp Jeep, owners consistently demonstrate unwavering pride in their vehicles and the brand. Their active participation and advocacy reinforce Jeep’s position as one of the most aspirational and trusted SUV brands in the country. Jeep️ India is currently present in 70 cities, supported by over 85 sales and service touchpoints nationwide, and continues to evaluate network expansion opportunities to strengthen accessibility and service readiness across key markets.

The concluding year 2025 was a transitionary phase for the Jeep brand, that continued to be marked by hallmark product momentum as the Limited-Edition Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 sold out in a record 7 days.