Jet Freight migrates from NSE-Emerge Platform to NSE & BSE Main Board

The Equity Shares were listed on December 6, 2016, with an upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 33.60 per share.

Jet Freight Logistics Limited (JFLL), a leading Service Provider of Cargo Service, Cargo Transportation Service, and Freight Forwarders, today said that it has migrated its Equity Shares from the NSE - Emerge Platform to the Mainboard of NSE & BSE and the shares admitted to dealings in the list of 'B' Group on the BSE Main Board & NSE Main Board-Capital Market Segment from Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The company in a regulatory filing said, that in 2017, JFLL had issued equity shares on a preferential basis to M/s Param Capital & Mr Swapneel Shah. In the year 2018, the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1, to its equity shareholders.

The Company declared Interim Dividend to its Equity Shareholders at 1 per cent during the Financial Year 2018-2019 and Financial Year 2021-2022. The Company grew by 44 per cent in H1 Revenue from last year, PBT increased by 373 per cent and Tonnage by 56 per cent. Jet Freight leveraged its expertise in logistics for the transportation of routine Immunization and Covid-19 vaccines across key locations within the country.

Mr. Richard Theknath, Chairman & Managing Director, Jet Freight said, "We are extremely delighted to inform you about the Company's milestone of migrating from the SME platform to NSE-Capital Market Segment & BSE Main Board by completing all the necessary listing formalities. I would like to thank our Airlines, Customers, Bankers, shareholders, Compliance Teams, Vendors and other stakeholders for the confidence they have shown in Jet Freight over the years. I would also like to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication. As we move ahead, we hope to deliver more value for all our stakeholders by developing more compelling solutions and acting with increased agility, speed, and efficiency on par with the changing dynamics of the ever-evolving industry. We have an experienced and empowered R&D team, diversified product portfolio, state-of-art infrastructure and many success stories which makes Jet Freight poised to leverage the growing market opportunities to the fullest."

Jet Freight established in 1986 is one of the leading freight forwarders today, offering complete logistics solutions. It offers a wide variety of services to its clients and manages over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. It specializes in perishable, time-sensitive, general cargo, and is a known name in the market for customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo, and ODC consignments.

A leading logistics solutions and freight forwarder today, Jet Freight has a strong presence in 10+ cities in India and caters to over 200 countries across the world with Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries in Dubai and Netherlands, having state-of-art technology that supports round-the-clock operational processes for enhanced efficiency and quicker response.