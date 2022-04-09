Jindal law school tops ranking in India again

Hyderabad: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has for the third time in a row retained the top position in India while it jumped six places to stand at the 70th position in global ranking, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law) 2022. No other Indian law school find place in the top global rankings.



The 2022 QS World University Rankings by subject ranked a total of 340 law schools after evaluating 1,118 institutions. JGLS scored 77.9 points in academic reputation, 79.3 in employer reputation, 60.3 in citations, and 45.4 points in h-index, with a total score of 72.6 which helped it to secure the 70th position globally.

Starting with 10 faculty members and 100 students in 2009, JGLS today has nearly 5,000 students and 500 faculty members.

It offers a range of undergraduate, post-graduate, masters' and doctoral degrees in law, jurisprudence and legal studies. To offer the best international learning experience to its students, JGLS has forged international collaborations with over 250 leading law schools/universities in the world.

The improvement in JGLS' global ranking marks a continuity in its ascent for the past several years. Before making it to the global top 70 in 2022, JGLS was ranked 76th in 2021, and in the 101-150 bracket in 2020.

Overall, the 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject analysed over 14.7 million unique papers, producing close to 96 million citations. A total of 1,543 institutions were ranked across 51 subjects in five broad subject areas, creating over 17,700 ranked entries. Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, congratulated the institution for once again being ranked as India's top law school.