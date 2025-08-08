  • Menu
Jio gearing up for 6G revolution

New Delhi: Digital services company Jio is actively engaged in development of 6G technology with an aim to be a global leader in the segment, according to annual report of parent firm RIL.

It is now the world’s largest data operator carrying over 17 exabytes of data traffic monthly with about 60 per cent share of wireless data traffic in India. Jio is actively engaging with the government’s IndiaAi mission to build an artificial intelligence ecosystem-- which is expected to consume huge energy due to data processing by high performance computing infrastructure.

