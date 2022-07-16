JK Tyre opens new truck wheel centre in Nellore

Hyderabad: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, on Saturday inaugurated new JK Tyre truck wheel centre in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The ultra-modern equipped flagship centre in Andhra Pradesh has been designed to provide best in class customer solutions thereby strengthening its truck wheel centres network in South India to 29.

The sprawling 6500 square feet facility is strategically located on NH 16, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, for ease of access to its customers providing them with end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyre care. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a fleet of highly trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, full range of smart tyres, and an experience zone showcasing JK Tyre's retail identity for its exclusive stores.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said: "The new truck wheels centre in Nellore emphasizes on JK Tyre's customer-centric approach, with unmatched 'one-stop solution' service at its core. Having implemented all the necessary safety protocols laid by the authorities, the new center will cater to the customers' tyre needs offering value and ease of access."

The launch of this centre in Andhra Pradesh is in line with the company's aim to bolster its retail presence in Andhra Pradesh and across the country.

JK Tyre has an expansive Truck/Bus Tyre Service network of over 150 outlets across India to provide the best inline services enabled by high-quality machinery including computerized wheel alignment, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation, and tyre inflation, all under one roof to provide a 360-degree experience to the customer.