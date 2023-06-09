Live
John Abraham launches Servo’s new products
Hyderabad: Servo brand ambassador and Indian film actor, John Abraham, launched Servo Hypersport F5 fully synthetic 4T engine oil for motorcycles along with premium grease ‘Servo Grease Miracle’ at an event held in New Delhi.
John Abraham said, “Being a passionate biker, I am thrilled to be part of the superb launch of Servo Hypersport F5 motorcycle engine oil.”
S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said: “Servo, the Indian lubricant brand, is a symbol of trust, reliability, and innovation and our brand ambassador, John Abraham, embodies the true spirit of Servo.”
The product is formulated with fully synthetic base oils and synergistic additive systems that meet the international standards. This engine oil can be used in all types of motorcycles, including the latest models complying with BS VI- 2 (OBD) regulations.