Live
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
Just In
JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led group company JSW Energy said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via the sale of shares to institutional investors.
Mumbai : Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led group company JSW Energy said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via the sale of shares to institutional investors.
The share sale could be done in one or more tranches subject to regulatory approvals as may be required and the Board has authorised the company’s Finance Committee to take all the necessary decisions in this regard, JSW Energy said in its filing with the stock exchanges.
The company has also submitted its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended 31st December 2023 and 31st December 2022 together with the limited review report as part of the disclosure documents in relation to the Issue.