  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale

JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
x
Highlights

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led group company JSW Energy said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via the sale of shares to institutional investors.

Mumbai : Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led group company JSW Energy said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via the sale of shares to institutional investors.

The share sale could be done in one or more tranches subject to regulatory approvals as may be required and the Board has authorised the company’s Finance Committee to take all the necessary decisions in this regard, JSW Energy said in its filing with the stock exchanges.

The company has also submitted its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended 31st December 2023 and 31st December 2022 together with the limited review report as part of the disclosure documents in relation to the Issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X