JSW, Vedanta’s proposals in Punjab up in the air
New Delhi: Mega investments of JSW Group and Vedanta in setting up cement plants in Punjab are awaiting approval from the State government, sources aware of the matter said. The Vedanta Group company Talwandi Sabo Power Plant (TSPL) plans to set up cement manufacturing plants in Punjab, with an overall investment of around Rs10,000 crore.
TSPL has plans to set up multiple cement plants adjacent to its existing power plant in the Mansa district of Punjab, and one of these plants will be set up by the JSW Group. The fly ash from the TSPL’s power plant will be used to manufacture cement.
However, the cement project, which has the potential to generate over 2,000 jobs for the Punjab, is awaiting approvals from various state government departments, they said. According to the sources, TSPL’s proposal has been awaiting approval from the Punjab Government’s office of the Chief Town Planner and Director of Factories for the last 18 months.