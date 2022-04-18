Jubilant Ingrevia augments its CDMO presence with Rs 270 Crore contract

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited today announced a CDMO contract for an estimated value of Rs 270 crore in the Specialty Chemicals business, spanning three years with one of its international customers, who are among the top 10 leading innovator pharmaceutical companies globally.

Through the contract, the Company will supply Two key GMP intermediates for one of the 'patented drugs' of the Innovator Pharmaceutical customer. Both these products involve 7 steps of specialised chemistry.

The Company was awarded these CDMO projects a few years back and with extensive work in R&D and Scale-up, it has successfully demonstrated its capability in Process development, optimisation and scaling-up of complex chemistries. Commercial supplies of both these products will start from FY'23 onwards. The Company will use the GMP facility to service this contract.

Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited said, "The pursuit of growth is one of the key features of our strategy. Today's announcement is in line with our strategy & commitment to growing our CDMO business of value-added GMP & Non-GMP intermediates. The success of these two GMP intermediates further demonstrates our capabilities to successfully develop and commercialise cost-effective processes with excellent quality involving complex chemistries. Our CDMO project pipeline for our Pharmaceuticals & Agrochemical continues to be strong and we stay committed to further strengthening our presence in the CDMO business, through a comprehensive and planned CAPEX."

