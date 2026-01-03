At Kala Pani, Bandi Sanjay bows to the spirit of India’s immortals

Hyderabad/Port Blair: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced a three-day official tour of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Friday with a visit to the historic Cellular Jail, widely known as “Kala Pani”. The jail remains a potent symbol of the immense sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters, most notably Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was imprisoned there for several years.

Bandi Sanjay inspected the specific cell where Savarkar was confined, paying rich tributes to the revolutionary’s unparalleled contributions to the nation’s independence struggle. Recognised as a National Memorial, the facility preserves the harrowing history of those who endured extreme hardships under colonial rule.

Later in the evening, the Minister attended the Light and Sound Show at the memorial.

The performance vividly depicted the heroic resistance of India’s revolutionaries, with a particular focus on the life and resilience of Savarkar.

Earlier in the day, Bandi Sanjay visited Subhash Chandra Bose Island, formerly known as Ross Island, where he toured colonial-era ruins.

He also travelled to Viper Island, another site deeply intertwined with the freedom movement and the suffering of those who challenged British authority.

The Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to respecting India’s heritage and underscored the vital importance of preserving such historic sites to inspire future generations.