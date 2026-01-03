Ponnam Prabhakar vows boost for BC Corporations

Hyderabad: Minister for Backward Classes and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar assured the Legislative Council on Friday that the state government is committed to strengthening BC Corporations and expediting the construction of Atma Gaurav Bhavans (Self-Respect Buildings) for backward communities. Responding to queries during Question Hour, he emphasised that the Congress government stands as a champion of social justice and is actively resolving land allocation disputes for these community centres.

Prabhakar explained that previous budgetary allocations had remained underutilised due to administrative hurdles, but the government is now revalidating these funds. He announced that official orders will be issued to commence construction before the end of the current financial year. Additionally, the Minister promised to convene a meeting with BC representatives and the Deputy Chief Minister to draft a comprehensive action plan for future welfare schemes.

The government, however, faced sharp criticism from the opposition. BRS members Banda Prakash and Madhusudhanachari accused the Congress of failing to introduce new schemes for BCs over the past two years. Banda Prakash noted that despite tenders being issued for three caste-based buildings, progress remains stalled, with the Mudiraj community building still at the foundation stage.

BRS MLC Ravinder Rao further accused the administration of failing to deliver on the promised Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for BC welfare over five years, claiming that existing corporations lack both funds and functional mechanisms. Adding to the debate, Teenmar Mallanna urged the government to break the cycle of “allocating without spending” and ensure that funds genuinely reach the intended beneficiaries.