Toddy set to grace city’s star hotels

Hyderabad: The government has proposed the introduction of toddy sales in star hotels across the city. The move comes amid rising liquor consumption, with officials aiming to offer a natural drink and encourage healthier drinking habits. While the proposal is still at the discussion stage, Excise and Prohibition officials said they would first seek suggestions from star hotel managements regarding the introduction of toddy in premium hotels.

A major challenge is the daily supply of fresh toddy. Officials noted that a network connecting toddy production centres in villages to the hotels would be essential to maintain freshness.

The Kerala government has successfully supplied coconut neera in bottles to preserve its taste, serving as a model. Similarly, toddy could be supplied to hotels, though it would require technical support to maintain quality and freshness.

Neera, extracted from palm trees and supplied through outlets in Hyderabad, has received a good response and requires wider marketing. The State BC Welfare Department currently oversees neera distribution at selected outlets.

The Excise Department is studying the financial viability and consumer behaviour before finalising the plan for toddy sales in city star hotels.