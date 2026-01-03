Govt mulls extension of child care leave for women

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Friday that the Telangana government is prepared to review and potentially extend Child Care Leave (CCL) for women employees.

The decision will be based on the recommendations of the upcoming Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report. Responding to a query raised by Sripal Reddy during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, Vikramarka noted that the state currently provides 90 days of CCL.

This provision, which is in addition to maternity leave and can be availed in a single spell, was established following the 2013 PRC recommendations. He assured the House that any further enhancement would be thoroughly examined once the new PRC submits its findings.

During the discussion, members pointed out the disparity between state and central policies. The Central Government currently allows up to 730 days (two years) of CCL during the entire service period for up to two children. This benefit is available in phases to both female and single male government employees, with no age limit for parents of disabled children.